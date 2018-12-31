A distillation of how ancient history has been pieced together in the last few years through the use of genetics, David Reich’s path-breaking book shows us quite simply how we are who we are and why we live in the parts of the world we are in. Fascinating and illuminating, the book shows, through the human gene, that we are all the result of migrations, small and big and the mixing of populations – a vital reality to communicate in a political world that is increasingly advocating for closing ourselves off from those who are “different”.