The winners of the Tata Literature Live awards were announced on Sunday, the closing day of the literature festival that was held in Mumbai. The awards were given out in eight categories, recognising a range of genres including children’s writing and business books.

While novelists Shubhangi Swarup and Anuradha Roy won the First Book Award (fiction) and Book of the Year Award (fiction) respectively for their novels Latitudes of Longing and All The Lives We Never Lived, Walter K Andersen and Shridhar D Damle’s book, RSS: A View to the Inside won the non-fiction Book of the Year Award and journalist James Crabtree took home the prize for Business Book of the Year for The Billionaire Raj. Prasenjit K Basu’s Asia Reborn was selected as the winner for the First Book Award in the non-fiction category.

The awards also recognised children’s books with the Big Little Book Award. This year, Nagesh Hegde won the prize for writing and Nina Sabnani won for her illustrations. The Sultan Padamsee Awards, for playwrights writing in English, was shared between two winners – Sneha Sapru for Hello Farmaish and Bettina Gracias for Watching You.

Every year, Tata Literature Live also honours a poet who has made “an outstanding contribution to literature in India”. This year, Jayanta Mahapatra was named the Poet Laureate. “Mr Mahapatra’s profound and many-layered verse exemplifies sympathetic imagination and has made him one of India’s most lauded poets at home and abroad,” Anil Dharker, the festival’s director said.

Mahapatra, who was the first Indian poet writing in English to win a Sahitya Akademi award, joins past winners such as Gulzar, Vikram Seth and Keki Daruwalla.