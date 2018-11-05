Shubhangi Swarup and Sudeep Chakravarti on the shortlists of the Tata Literature Live Awards
The prize recognises debut authors as well as established writers in fiction, non-fiction and business categories.
The Tata Literature Live! Festival has announced the shortlists for five of the eight literary awards it will give out this year.
With three books in each category, shortlists were announced for the First Book Award for non-fiction and fiction, the Book of the Year Award for fiction and non-fiction and the Business Book of the Year Award. Among the authors who were on the longlists released last week but did not find a spot on the shortlists are Jeet Thayil, Upamanyu Chatterjee and Sujatha Gidla, who won the Shakti Bhatt First Book Prize in October.
The other three categories in which awards are given – and are yet to be declared – are Poet Laureate, Lifetime Achievement, and Big Little Book.
The winners will be named during an awards ceremony to be held on November 20 in Mumbai as the conclusion to this year’s literature festival.
The complete shortlists are:
First Book Award (Fiction)
- Latitudes of Longing, Shubhangi Swarup (HarperCollins)
- The Glass House: A year of our days, Chanchal Sanyal (Rupa)
- The Night of Broken Glass, Feroz Rather (HarperCollins)
First Book Award (Non-fiction)
- An Ordinary Man’s Guide to Radicalism: Growing up Muslim in India, Neyaz Farooquee (Westland)
- Asia Reborn: A continent rises from the ravages of colonialism and war to a new dynamism, Prasenjit K Basu (Aleph Book Company)
- The RTI Story: Power to the People, Aruna Roy with the MKSS Collective (Roli Books)
Book of the Year Award (Fiction)
- All The Lives We Never Lived, Anuradha Roy (Hachette)
- Night of Happiness, Tabish Khair (Pan Macmillan)
- The Nine-Chambered Heart, Janice Pariat (HarperCollins)
Book of the Year Award (Non-fiction)
- Coromandel: A personal history of South India, Charles Allen (Hachette)
- The Bengalis: A portrait of a community, Sudeep Chakravarti (Aleph Book Company)
- The RSS: A view to the inside, Walter K Andersen and Shridhar D Damle (Penguin Random House)
Business Book of the Year Award
- Driver in a Driverless Car: How our technology choices will create the future, Alex Salkever (HarperCollins)
- Reverse Innovation in Healthcare: How to make value-based delivery work, Vijay Govindarajan and Ravi Ramamurti (Harvard Business Review Press)
- The Billionaire Raj: A journey through India’s new gilded age, James Crabtree (HarperCollins)