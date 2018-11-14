Not-for-profit publisher Pratham Books has launched a series of digital books that use GIFs to enhance storytelling and the reading experience for children. Released on November 14 to coincide with Children’s Day, the books are available to read on the publisher’s Storyweaver open source digital platform, which is aimed at making reading more accessible for young children. The books feature text as well as a moving image on each page.

Last year, Pratham Books launched books for mobile phones to take advantage of the increasing penetration of mobile data in India and the “moving books” appear to be furthering the same mission of getting more children to read. “We have constantly expanded the boundaries of what a storybook can be and our latest series of GIF Books is one more innovative reading experience that children will love,” said Suzanne Singh, Chairperson of Pratham Books.

The first three books in the series – Gappu Can’t Dance, Shoecat Thoocat and The Big Book of Boochandis – are available to read in English, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil and Kannada.

Bijal Vachharajani, Senior Editor at Pratham Books said she hopes children will associate with the characters coming alive. “They can dance, jump and run with the adorable Gappu; giggle at naughty Boochandis as they gobble up food (and feet) and prowl about the story; and marvel at the surreal green-glowing tomato patch bewitched by Shoecat,” she added.