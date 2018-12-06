Kochi-based writer Anees Salim was named as one of the winners of the 2018 Sahitya Akademi Awards on Wednesday for his 2014 novel The Blind Lady’s Descendants. Salim is among 24 novelists, poets and short story writers to win this year’s prestigious awards for writing in Indian languages.

Six novels, seven books of poetry, six of short stories, three of literary criticism and two of essays have been recognised this year. While Salim won for English, other writers named by Sahitya Akademi include Rahman Abbas for his Urdu novel Rohzin, Mushtaq Ahmad Mushtaq for his Kashmiri short story collection Aakh and Chitra Mudgal for her Hindi novel Postbox No 203 – Naala Sopara.

Books published in the period between January 1, 2012 and December 31, 2016 were eligible for this year’s awards, which come with an engraved copper plaque, a shawl and a cheque for Rs 1 lakh. The writers will be awarded at a ceremony on January 29, 2019 in New Delhi.

Salim told Matrubhumi that he would not be attending the ceremony to accept the award for his novel. “People need not see me, the author,” he said. “They should only read me.” In the past, Salim was absent from the ceremony for the 2014 Crossword Book Prize as well, which he also won for The Blind Lady’s Descendants. “Be the award small or big, I have decided since the day I gained fame as a writer that I would never go to receive the award,” he told Matrubhumi.

The Sahitya Akademi also revealed winners in the Bhasha Samman categories, awarded to writers and scholars “in recognition of their significant contributions in the field of Classical and Medieval literature and also in Unrecognised languages”. Yogendra Nath Sharma was recognised from the North region, G Venkatasubbiah in the South, Gaganendra Nath Dash in the Eastern and Shailaja Bapat in the Western region.