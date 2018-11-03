Sujatha Gidla and Janice Pariat on the longlists of the Tata Literature Live Awards
The winners will be announced in Mumbai on November 20.
The Tata Literature Live! Festival has announced the longlists for four of the eight literary awards it will give out this year.
In line with the mission of the awards to “recognise and promote literary talent across genres of literature, including distinguished and emerging writers alike”, longlists were announced for the First Book Award for non-fiction, Book of the Year Award for fiction and non-fiction and Business Book of the Year Award.
The jury decided to not declare a longlist for the First Book Award in the fiction category this year but only a shortlist that will be announced later.
The other three categories in which awards are given are Poet Laureate, Lifetime Achievement, and Big Little Book.
The winners will be announced during an awards ceremony to be held on November 20 in Mumbai as the conclusion to this year’s literature festival.
The complete longlists are:
First Book Award (Non-fiction)
- An Ordinary Man’s Guide to Radicalism: Growing up Muslim in India, Neyaz Farooquee (Westland)
- Ants Among Elephants: An untouchable family and the making of modern India, Sujatha Gidla (HarperCollins)
- Asia Reborn: A continent rises from the ravages of colonialism and war to a new dynamism, Prasenjit K Basu (Aleph Book Company)
- Remnants of a Separation: A history of the Partition through material memory, Aanchal Malhotra (HarperCollins)
- The RTI Story: Power to the People, Aruna Roy with the MKSS Collective (Roli Books)
- Yeti: The ecology of a mystery, Daniel C Taylor (Oxford University Press)
Book of the Year Award (Fiction)
- All The Lives We Never Lived, Anuradha Roy (Hachette)
- Jasoda, Kiran Nagarkar (HarperCollins)
- Night of Happiness, Tabish Khair (Pan Macmillan)
- The Book of Chocolate Saints, Jeet Thayil (Aleph Book Company)
- The Nine-Chambered Heart, Janice Pariat (HarperCollins)
- The Revenge of the Non-Vegetarian, Upamanyu Chatterjee (Speaking Tiger)
Book of the Year Award (Non-fiction)
- Coromandel: A personal history of South India, Charles Allen (Hachette)
- Intertwined Lives: PN Haksar and Indira Gandhi, Jairam Ramesh (Simon & Schuster)
- Rebel Sultans: The Deccan from Khilji to Shivaji, Manu S Pillai (Juggernaut)
- The Bengalis: A portrait of a community, Sudeep Chakravarti (Aleph Book Company)
- The RSS: A view to the inside, Walter K Andersen and Shridhar D Damle (Penguin Random House)
- The RTI Story: Power to the people, Aruna Roy with the MKSS Collective (Roli Books)
Business Book of the Year Award
- Catalyst: The ultimate strategies on how to win at work and in life, Chandramouli Venkatesan (Penguin Random House)
- Driver in a Driverless Car: How our technology choices will create the future, Alex Salkever (HarperCollins)
- I Do What I Do: On reform, rhetoric and resolve, Raghuram Rajan (HarperCollins)
- Reverse Innovation in Healthcare: How to make value-based delivery work, Vijay Govindarajan and Ravi Ramamurti (Harvard Business Review Press)
- The Billionaire Raj: A journey through India’s new gilded age, James Crabtree (HarperCollins)
- The New Global Road Map: Enduring strategies for turbulent times, Pankaj Ghemawat (Harvard Business Review Press)