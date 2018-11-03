The Tata Literature Live! Festival has announced the longlists for four of the eight literary awards it will give out this year.

In line with the mission of the awards to “recognise and promote literary talent across genres of literature, including distinguished and emerging writers alike”, longlists were announced for the First Book Award for non-fiction, Book of the Year Award for fiction and non-fiction and Business Book of the Year Award.

The jury decided to not declare a longlist for the First Book Award in the fiction category this year but only a shortlist that will be announced later.

The other three categories in which awards are given are Poet Laureate, Lifetime Achievement, and Big Little Book.

The winners will be announced during an awards ceremony to be held on November 20 in Mumbai as the conclusion to this year’s literature festival.

The complete longlists are:

First Book Award (Non-fiction)

Book of the Year Award (Fiction)

Book of the Year Award (Non-fiction)

Business Book of the Year Award