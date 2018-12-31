Half Gods
A marvelous collection of interlinked short stories, drawing from the Mahabharata and themes of identity and community.
A startling and captivating debut, this book of interlinked short stories mostly follow a Sri Lankan family in the United States, including the two brothers, Karna And Arjun. Told through different narrators, a vivid picture emerges not only of how they view the world, but also each other. Beautifully written and fiercely enquiring, the stories also raise the evergreen question of the political responsibility of literature.