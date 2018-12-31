Ten-year-old Indelbed thinks he’s an ordinary boy living in Dhaka until his father falls into a supernatural coma. The man he’s only known as a drunken lout turns out to be a magician and an emissary to the world of djinns, who are now intent on hunting down young Indelbed. Joining a growing tradition of epic fantasy fiction set in South Asia that doesn’t just draw from existing mythology, Saad S Hossain’s complex, layered and hugely entertaining novel is the fruition of a highly ambitious idea.