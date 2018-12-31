The Wych Elm
A magnificent novel that upends what is expected of crime fiction.
When an art gallery publicist has his house burgled and is beaten to within an inch of his life, he retreats to the ancestral home that he spent many happy summers in. But something unexpected awaits him – a skull is found, neatly tucked inside a tree in the garden. Part murder mystery, part suspense novel and part literary fiction, Tana French’s chilling, hypnotic novel refuses to slip into what readers expect of any genre.