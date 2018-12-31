It’s 1921 in Bombay and the resourceful Perveen Mistry has just joined her father’s law firm, one of India’s first women to become a lawyer. But when the execution of a rich mill owner’s will throws up a possible plot to swindle his three widows out of their inheritance, Mistry turns detective. With a deadly escalation in the case, she must use all her wits in the pursuit of justice while juggling the weight of her own past. Refreshing and charming, Sujata Massey gives us a wonderfully plotted novel, a plucky, fleshed-out protagonist, and an enchanting glimpse of a Bombay that has long disappeared.