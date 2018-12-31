Dipping into the wealth of Greek mythology, this page-turner is much more than a simple retelling. The story of Circe, an immortal nymph who is rejected by her divine kin, finds fresh and captivating treatment in Madeline Miller’s more than capable hands. The novel combines elements of magic, mythology and sweeping historicity to captivating effect but it succeeds most brilliantly in its portrayal of the emotional life of its central character – a woman against the world.