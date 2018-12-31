To Die in Benares
An extraordinary collection of short stories of death.
This unusual, haunting collection of short stories, translated from French by Blake Smith, defies easy slotting into a genre. The seven macabre stories talk about death in different ways – a deadly attempt to climb a tamarind tree, a woman waiting to die on the banks of the Ganga – with experiments in form and style. Prose, poetry, dialogue all sit together in these evocative tales about people and experiences that are rarely written about.