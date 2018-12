The only graphic novel to have been longlisted for the 2018 Man Booker Prize. Nick Drnaso’s audacious and chilling indictment of our times stands on its own merits. A beautifully-drawn and sharply-written novel, it blends some of the most topical concerns of our times with a personal story of loss, alienation and grief, all centred around the disappearance of a woman. It’s a sucker punch of a novel.