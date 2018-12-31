Polite Society
An imaginative adaptation of ‘Emma’ set in Lutyen’s Delhi.
An Emma adaptation with a twist, Mahesh Rao’s sparkling novel relocates Austen’s classic to Lutyen’s Delhi. As we navigate the lush lives of the capital’s swish set, we soon realise that nothing is what it seems and that behind the facade lie dark secrets and hollow consciences. Flush with intricate detail and an array of fascinating characters, this distinctive novel stands out for turning a classic into its own delightful thing.