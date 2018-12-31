Edited by writer and graphic novelist Parismita Singh, this beautifully-produced and lovingly-curated collection of writing and visual art engages with the concept of “work” in India’s North East. 21 women interpret this idea in the form of images and words, depicting everything from street hawking to beer brewing, from mothering to dung collection, providing readers with an insightful framework through which to reinterpret the very act of storytelling.