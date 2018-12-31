This collection of writings acts as a biography of one of the most famous writers from the Indian subcontinent, Saadat Hasan Manto with essays by contemporaries – friends and rivals alike – such as Ismat Chughtai, Upendranath Ashk and Balwant Gargi, and his family. Full of personal reflections and rarely-known anecdotes, this rich and varied collection, translated by Vibha Chauhan and Khalid Alvi, goes one step further in helping understand a complex man and an unparalleled writer.