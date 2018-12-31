The Billionaire Raj: A Journey through India's New Gilded Age
A sharp enquiry into wealth inequality and crony capitalism in India.
An in-depth exploration of wealth inequality in India, this penetrating book has a special focus on the rise of India’s “self-made” billionaires, many of whom have accumulated their riches through crony capitalism and manipulation of policies. It draws on James Crabtree’s many years reporting in Mumbai to paint a vivid portrait of the fissures and machinations of the world’s largest democracy.