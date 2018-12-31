This accessible and racily written book corrects a historical wrong by shedding light on the often overlooked role of women in the Mughal empire. From Gulbadan, Babur’s youngest daughter who left us a rare written account of life in the zenana to Shah Jahan’s daughter Jahanara, who owned one of India’s richest ports, the women in this book may not have been rulers but played pivotal role in the furthering of the empire.