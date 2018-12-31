Well on its way to becoming a cult favourite, Sally Rooney’s Normal People may not have secured a spot on the shortlist of the Man Booker Prize, after raising many hopes on being longlisted, but is already being hailed for its fresh and vivid portrayal of millennial love. The relationship between Connell and Marianne, who grow up in the same town in rural Ireland but have little else in common, is deeply felt, masterfully told and has resonated with readers across the world.