First published in 1963 in Marathi as Jevha Mi Jat Chorali, Baburao Bagul’s collection of short stories stirred up a storm with their forceful and unapologetic depiction of the insidiousness of caste. Finally translated into English 45 years later by Jerry Pinto, this landmark book throbs with a searing power and sure-footed indictment of a system of oppression.