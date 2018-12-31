Khadija Mastur’s iconic novel, Aangan, first published in 1962, finds a (second) English translator in the form of Daisy Rockwell. Set in the suffocating yet action-packed confined of the courtyard of a house in the years leading up to the Partition of India, this classic work of fiction is a trailblazing depiction of women, shut in and forced to bear the brunt of the decisions of the men in their life (pivotal yet incidental in Mastur’s telling), yet determined to survive, dream and thrive.