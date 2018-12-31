Lullaby
A stunning whydunnit that shatters the fragile bonds of class, race and family.
This unconventional and deeply chilling novel, translated by Sam Taylor, gives away the ending in its opening sentences. Louise, a quiet, dutiful nanny, enters the home of French-Moroccan lawyer, Myriam and her husband Paul in Paris and by the end murders the two children in her charge. What fills the pages in between is a slow, breathtaking unraveling of the bonds of race, class and family in modern-day Paris that Slïmani achieves with staggering skill.