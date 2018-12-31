In the second instalment of her “living autobiography”, acclaimed novelist, playwright and poet Deborah Levy continues to defy convention in style as well as in the revealing of herself as a writer and a woman. That she is one of the finest writers of our times is on evident display not only in the brilliance of the prose but in how her memoir goes much beyond the big moments of life, such as the end of a marriage or death of a parent, to instead offer a thrilling peek, couched in subtle irony yet deep conviction, into what it means simply to live an existence of meaning.