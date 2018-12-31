Qandeel Baloch was Pakistan’s first celebrity by social media – routinely described as the “Kim Kardashian of Pakistan” – who defied the country’s conservatism and came to define the bold aspirations of a woman from a lower middle class background, until she was murdered by her brother in the name of “honour”. In this comprehensive account of Qandeel’s life and murder, Sanam Maher doesn’t just flesh out the complex strains of a controversial public figure with empathy and balance, she also sketches an intricate portrait of a country that did not know how to accept to a woman who refused to play by its rules.