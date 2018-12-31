Tail writer Permual Murugan’s first novel to be published since he faced a backlash from right-wing forces for his book, One Part Woman, this novella, translated to English by N Kalyan Raman is imbued with all the traits that make his writing unique. Set in the rural west of Tamil Nadu, a region Murugan writes about with intimate flair and warmth, the book nestles within itself themes of mortality, love, longing, hunger and friendship, all told through the perspective of an indomitable tiny black goat. It’s a feat only Murugan could have pulled off.