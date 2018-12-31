Feel Free
The prolific author’s second collection of essays shows the vastness of her range and the depth of her insight.
The relentlessly versatile Zadie Smith brings her trademark wit, warmth and razor-sharp arguments to her second collection of essays, writing with insight about everything from politics and social media to the environment and popular culture. She simultaneously achieves the near-impossible, making a case for the self and the aesthetic while remaining rooted in an exploration of power and identity that rejects the neat compartmentalisation so often favoured by the modern world.