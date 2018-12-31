An in-depth look at the relationships of three middle-class married couples living in Mumbai, American journalist Elizabeth Flock’s debut book is a marvel of nearly a decade of reporting and a layered account not only of love in modern India but also of a country grappling with unprecedented change. Sympathetic yet rigorous, this keenly observed and intimately told book peels apart the layers of class, caste and religion that shape the romantic and marital lives of so many Indians, all the while remaining focused on the six people that form its core.