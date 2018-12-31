Republic of Caste: Thinking Equality in the Time of Neoliberal Hindutva
A collection of revelatory and sharply argued essays that explore the biggest malaise afflicting independent India.
This collection of essays by writer, activist and senior professor Anand Teltumbde plumbs the depths of several pressing issues that mark independent India by turning a critical eye on the Constitution, rising Hindutva and political parties across the spectrum to interrogate the very idea of a republic. Unsparing in his arguments, Teltumbde is unafraid to go against the tide to point out the various nexuses between the state and economic forces that have historically contributed to – and continue to conspire to – keep Dalits in India in a state of oppression and marginalisation.