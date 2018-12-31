In 1983, three years after she was gangraped in Mumbai at the age of 17, Sohaila Abdulali created history by writing about it. 35 years later, she has distilled her personal experiences as well as decades of working as a counsellor, writer and activist in the fields of gender rights and sexual violence into a powerful and necessary new book. With accessible forthrightness and nuanced empathy, Abdulali explores urgent questions and dismantles popularly-help assumptions about rape and sexual violence. No question is off-limit in this collection of essays – Is rape worse than death? How are sexual violence and desire related? Why do rapists rape? – making it a searing yet considered book that needs to be read by people of all genders.