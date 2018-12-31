Rebel Sultans: The Deccan from Khilji to Shivaji
From the close of the 13th century to the dawn of the 18th, this fascinating book sheds light on the dramatic twists and turns of Deccan history.
An attempt to correct Indian history writing’s skew towards the northern half of the country, this account, aimed at the lay reader, races through 400 years of Deccan history – marked by intrigue, wealth and the rise and fall of empires. With an eye for drama, backed by extensive research, Pillai zooms in on fascinating anecdotes and mesmerising characters to bring a largely forgotten chapter of Indian history into the popular imagination.