Arthur Less, a novelist of moderate success, has just had his heart broken, is about to turn fifty and decides to deal with his less-than-spectacular life by accepting every literary invite he gets, a decision that takes him on a journey of self-reflection around the world. Novels about novelists can often be a tricky feat to pull off, but Andrew Sean Greer does it with aplomb, biting satire and a warm and deep humanity. His Pulitzer prize-winning novel lampoons the vagaries and insincerity of the literary world as well as the concept of the male genius, reflects on ageing and love. With magnetic self-awareness, he creates a well-rounded gay protagonist who is made up of imperfections and nevertheless, succeeds in winning us over entirely.