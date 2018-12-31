Half The Night Is Gone
An extraordinary novel bound by themes of literature, language and time.
This extraordinary, layered novel plays with language, time and place to tell the story of three generation of two families – of merchants and labourers – whose intertwined fates unspool at the beginning in the early twentieth century. Permeated with the words of Hindi and Urdu writers and poets and with Tulsidas’s Ramcharitmanas as a leitmotif, Bagchi’s audacious telling vividly brings a pre-Partition Delhi to the page while also invoking, with sublime subtlety, the aches and joys of family, nostalgia and depicting the complex interplay of classes and religion.