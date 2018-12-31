Historically pitted against each other, fashion and feminism shouldn’t be viewed as distinct phenomena, sociologist Manjima Bhattacharjya argues in her doctoral thesis-turned-book. Based on in-depth interviews with models at different career stages and other key players in the fashion industry, this ethnographic work shows how models in India are rarely treated fairly, plagued by poor working conditions, stigma and double standards. At the crux of the book lies the crucial argument that a blanket dismissal of fashion as the objectification of women prevents those working in the industry from being granted agency and dignity.