The personal, political and pornographic combine in Richa Kaul Padte’s urgent and necessary book about the internet and sex in India. From the liberating pleasure of posting nude selfies on Reddit to the misuse of images in the form of “revenge porn”, this book addresses how Indians, particularly women and sexual minorities, consume digital pornography and how their lives are shaped by it. As the country frequently toys with bans on porn, guided by a misplaced morality, Cyber Sexy showcases with empathy, clarity and nuance that the problem actually lies in a system that attempts to control who gets to experience pleasure and how.