Dreamers: How Young Indians are Changing the World
An investigation into what drives young Indians today.
Journalist Snigdha Poonam’s eye-opening book goes into the lives of the young people of today’s India – citizens who have access to more information than ever before but may not have the resources for their dreams to reach fruition. In an age of rising nationalism and dubious economic prospects for the country’s youth, Poonam’s Crossword Prize-winning book focuses on stories that help make sense of what drives the future of India.