Upamanyu Chatterjee, Benyamin and Snigdha Poonam on the shortlist of the Crossword Book Jury Awards
Currently in its 16th edition, the award recognises authors in four categories of writing – fiction, non-fiction, children’s books and translations.
Benyamin, Perumal Murugan, Deepak Unnikrishnan, Ira Mukhoty and Snigdha Poonam are among the authors named on the shortlist for this year’s Crossword Jury Book Awards in four categories – fiction, non-fiction, translations and children’s books.
The award was founded in 1998 to act as an Indian counterpart to international literary awards such as the Man Booker Prize and Commonwealth Writers’ Prize and includes Kiran Desai, Vikram Seth and Suketu Mehta among past winners.
The award comes with a cash prize of Rs 3 lakh for winners in each of the four categories of the Jury Award and Rs 1 lakh for winners of the Popular Choice category.
Here is the complete list of shortlisted titles:
Fiction
- Friend of My Youth, Amit Chaudhuri, Penguin Random House India
- Leila, Prayaag Akbar, Simon & Schuster India
- Temporary People, Deepak Unnikrishnan, Penguin Random House India
- The Book Hunters of Katpadi: A Bibliomystery, Pradeep Sebastian, Hachette India
- The Revenge of the Non-Vegetarian, Upamanyu Chatterjee, Speaking Tiger
Non-fiction
- Maid In India, Tripti Lahiri, Aleph Book Company
- Dreamers, Snigdha Poonam, Penguin Random House India
- The Flavour of Spice, Maryam H Reshii, Hachette India
- Rebel Sultans, Manu S Pillai, Juggernaut
- Daughters of the Sun, Ira Mukhoty, Aleph Book Company
Translations
- Ocean Rimmed World, RN Joe D’Cruz, translated from the Tamil by G Geetha, Oxford University Press
- Chinatown Days, Rita Chowdhury, translated from the Assamese by the author, Pan Macmillan India
- Jasmine Days, Benyamin, translated from the Malayalam by Shahnaz Habib, Juggernaut
- The Goat Thief, Perumal Murugan, translated from the Tamil by N Kalyan Raman, Juggernaut
- The Unseeing Idol of Light, KR Meera, translated from the Malayalam by Ministhy S, Penguin Random House India
Children’s Books
- Unbroken, Nandhika Nambi, Duckbill
- When Morning Comes, Arushi Raina, Duckbill
- Indira, Devapriya Roy and Priya Kuriyan, Westland
- Hit For A Six, Payal Dhar, Rupa Publications
- What Maya Saw, Shabnam Minwalla, HarperCollins India