The Atta Galatta-Bangalore Literature Festival Book Prize announced its winners for 2018 this week. Founded two years ago, the prize recognises works of both fiction and non-fiction.

The fiction category had two winning books this year, both of them short story collections that were translated into English – Jayant Kaikini’s No Presents Please, translated from the Kannada by Tejaswini Niranjana, and Baburao Bagul’s When I Hid My Caste, translated from the Marathi by Jerry Pinto. Pavan Varma’s biographical Adi Shankaracharya: Hinduism’s Greatest Thinker won in the non-fiction category, and Ashwin Sanghi’s mythological thriller Keepers of the Kalachakra nabbed the Popular Choice Award.

Apart from naming him as a winner in the fiction category, the prize also recognised Jayant Kaikini for his entire body of work through the Literary Achievement in Kannada Award.



The writers will share a total purse of Rs 2 lakh and join past winners including Perumal Murugan and Ruskin Bond.