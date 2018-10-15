The Hindu Prize announced its shortlists for the 2018 award on Sunday. Awarded separately for works of fiction (both novels and short story collections) and non-fiction, this year’s shortlists include novelists such as Amitabha Bagchi and Anjum Hasan and writers such as Srinath Raghavan and Manoranjan Byapari.

The six titles on the fiction shortlist, judged by Radha Chakravarty, Githa Hariharan, Arundhathi Subramaniam, Paul Zacharia and AJ Thomas are:

This year’s non-fiction shortlist, judged by Rustom Bharucha, Harsh Sethi, Chandan Gowda, Kamini Mahadevan and Shiv Visvanathan, comprises: