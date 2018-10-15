Anuradha Roy and Jairam Ramesh among shortlisted authors for The Hindu Literary Prize
Six works of fiction and five works of non-fiction are in the running.
The Hindu Prize announced its shortlists for the 2018 award on Sunday. Awarded separately for works of fiction (both novels and short story collections) and non-fiction, this year’s shortlists include novelists such as Amitabha Bagchi and Anjum Hasan and writers such as Srinath Raghavan and Manoranjan Byapari.
The six titles on the fiction shortlist, judged by Radha Chakravarty, Githa Hariharan, Arundhathi Subramaniam, Paul Zacharia and AJ Thomas are:
- Half the Night is Gone, Amitabha Bagchi (Juggernaut)
- A Day in the Life, Anjum Hasan (Penguin)
- All the Lives We Never Lived, Anuradha Roy (Hachette)
- Requiem in Raga Janki, Neelum Saran Gour (Penguin)
- Poonachi, Perumal Murugan, translated from the Tamil by N Kalyan Raman (Westland)
- The Aunt Who Wouldn’t Die, Shirshendu Mukhopadhyay, translated from the Bengali by Arunava Sinha (BEE Books)
This year’s non-fiction shortlist, judged by Rustom Bharucha, Harsh Sethi, Chandan Gowda, Kamini Mahadevan and Shiv Visvanathan, comprises:
- Interrogating My Chandal Life, Manoranjan Byapari, translated by Sipra Mukherjee (SAGE Samya)
- The Bengalis, Sudeep Chakravarti (Aleph Book Company)
- Remnants of a Partition, Aanchal Malhotra (HarperCollins India)
- Indira Gandhi: A Life in Nature, Jairam Ramesh (Simon & Schuster)
- The Most Dangerous Place, Srinath Raghavan (Penguin)