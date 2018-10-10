The DSC Prize for South Asian Literature announced its longlist for 2018 on October 10. The 16 novels on the list, announced in New Delhi, include 4 works of translations and range from books by literary heavyweights like Arundhati Roy and Jeet Thayil (who won the prize in 2013 for his novel Narcopolis) to debut authors such as Deepak Unnikrishnan and Paryaag Akbar.

Currently in its eighth year, the $25,000 literary prize was established in 2010 and is open to authors of any nationality as long as the writing is about South Asia and its people. Historian and academic, Rudrangshu Mukherjee, who is the chair of this year’s jury, said he “encountered touching poignancy, wit and verve and great inventiveness” in this year’s longlist, which ranges across a multitude of themes. The 16 novels in the running for this year’s prize are:

The shortlist for this year’s prize will be announced on November 14.