Publishing house Penguin Random House India is inviting readers to share their personal, real-life “paranormal” experiences for a writing contest.

The publishers are specifically looking for stories involving “spirits” of loved ones, saying: “There is something compelling about supernatural experiences involving loved ones that leaves you puzzled, intrigued and surprised. Yet there is something calming about the knowledge that they’re still there, watching over you.”

The stories should be between 1,800 to 2,500 words long and all entires have to be made by midnight, May 13. 25 selected stories will form a part of an anthology published by Penguin Random House, which stresses that the entries must be based on real-life experiences, and not fiction. The contest is only eligible for Indian citizens and stories can be entered here.