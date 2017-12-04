Twinkle Khanna, Sadhguru and Chetan Bhagat are among the authors who have been shortlisted for the 15th edition of the Crossword Book Award, with Devdutt Pattanaik leading with nominations for three different titles. Nominations across six categories of books were announced for the Popular Choice award, the winners of which are selected through voting by readers. A separate list of shortlisted authors, whose winners are selected by juries of experts will be announced later.

The authors in the running for the Popular Choice award for fiction are:

One India Girl, Chetan Bhagat (Rupa Publications)

Our Impossible Love, Durjoy Datta (Penguin Random House)

The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad, Twinkle Khanna (Juggernaut)

The Sialkot Saga, Ashwin Sanghi (Westland)

This Love That Feels Right, Ravinder Singh (Penguin Random House)

The nominees for the Popular Choice award for non-fiction are:

Challenging Destiny, Medha Bhaskaran (The Write Place)

Devlok, Devdutt Pattanaik (Penguin Random House India)

The Rise and Fall of Nations, Ruchir Sharma (Penguin Random House India)

Inner Engineering, Sadhguru (Penguin Random House India)

Kath Chanakya, Radhakrishnan Pillai (Jaico Publishing House)

The nominees for the Popular Choice award for business and management are:

Nawabs, Nudes, Noodles: India Through 50 Years of Advertising, Ambi Parmeshwaran (Pan Macmillan India)

The Leadership Sutra, Devdutt Pattanaik (Aleph)

The Rise and Fall of Nations, Ruchir Sharma ( Penguin Random House India)

Penguin Random House India) The Target, Shantanu Guha Ray (Authorsupfront)

The Z Factor, Subhash Chandra and Pranjal Sharma (HarperCollins India)

The nominees for the Popular Choice award for biographies are:

An Unsuitable Boy, Karan Johar and Poonam Saxena (Penguin Random House India)

Challenging Destiny, Medha Bhaskaran (The Write Place)

Driven: The Virat Kohli Story, Vijay Lokapally (Bloomsbury India)

Khullam Khulla, Rishi Kapoor and Meena Iyer (Harper Collins India)

Rekha: The Untold Story, Yasser Usman (Juggernaut)

The nominees for the Popular Choice award for health and fitness are:

A Taste of Well-Being, Isha Foundation (Harper Collins India)

Indian Superfoods, Rujuta Diwekar (Juggernaut)

Ayurvedic Diet, Reenita Malhotra Hora (Harper Collins India)

The Eat-Right Prescription, Muffazal Lakdawala (Embassy Books)

The PCOD Thyroid Book, Rujuta Diwekar (Westland)

The nominees for the Popular Choice award for children’s books are: