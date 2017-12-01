The third edition of the Oxford Bookstore Book Cover Prize announced its longlist of 16 titles on November 30 in Delhi. As anybody in publishing will readily admit, book covers go a long way in attracting the right readers, those who are most likely to then go on to buy the book because they genuinely want to read it. The Oxford Bookstore Book Cover Prize is one of the few initiatives in India to award brilliance in book design and recognise the work of designers, illustrators and publishers who make that perfect cover or book jacket.

Following a discussion on “Judging Books By Their Covers”, the longlist for this year’s best book covers was announced on Thursday by Namita Gokhale and Sanjoy Roy with a giant mockup catalogue of the covers. (video below).

The complete list of 16 titles on the longlist and their covers are below: