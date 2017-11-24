The Hindu Young World-Goodbooks Awards for children’s books has announced its shortlist for the 2018 edition, which is the third one. The awards were set up “to promote excellence in children’s writing and illustration in India, to acknowledge innovative publishing trends, and to recognise children’s literature in India as an independent and important field.”

The winners will be announced during the Hindu Lit for Life festival to be held in Chennai in January. The winner in each category will be awarded a cash prize of Rs 50,000. The shortlist for the 2018 awards consists of:

Best Picture Book (Story)

Chatura Rao for Gone Grandmother (Tulika Publishers)

Lavanya Karthik for The Lion’s Feast (Karadi Tales)

Saras for Unhappy Moon (Tulika)

Best Picture Book (Illustrations)

Chetan Sharma for The Lion’s Feast (Karadi Tales)

Rajiv Eipe for Dive! (Pratham Books)

Nancy Raj for Maharani the Cow (Tulika)

Best Book (Fiction)

Nandhika Nambi for Unbroken (Duckbill)

Venita Coelho for Monkey See Monkey Do (Hachette India)

Mini Shrinivasan for The Boy with Two Grandfathers (Tulika)

Anjana Basu for Eighteen Tides and a Tiger (TERI)

Best Book (Non-Fiction)