Popular TV journalist, columnist and controversial ex-anchor at NDTV, Barkha Dutt is set to write a book on the last two decades of Indian politics. A statement released by Juggernaut Books, who will publish the book in late 2018, stated that the book, titled Power, will take a look at the past two decades of Indian politics, tracing the changing fortunes of the Congress as well as the rise of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

“Barkha Dutt has had a ringside view of the changing face of Indian politics in the last two decades and is also a brilliant narrator and storyteller. We believe this will be one of the most gripping accounts of modern India,” said Chiki Sarkar, publisher at Juggernaut Books.

Dutt’s last book This Unquiet Land: Stories from India’s Fault Lines, published in 2015, mined twenty years of journalistic experience and became well-known as much for its revelations as for the social media trolling and a suspiciously large number of negative reviews on Amazon it received. “I’ve been wanting to tell this story for many years now, and am excited to work with the dynamic Juggernaut Books,” said Barkha Dutt.

That clicking sound you hear? It just might be thousands of trolls strategising how to tackle this one.