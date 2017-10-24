The Atta Galatta-Bangalore Literature Festival Book Prize have announced this year’s winners. Founded in 2015, the award is given out by Bangalore Literature Festival in conjunction with the city-based bookstore and art space Atta Galatta. Currently in its third instalment, the book prize added a new category of “Popular Writing (English)” to its existing awards for the best English fiction book, Best English non-fiction book and an award for literary achievement in Kannada.

Anees Salim’s devastatingly beautiful novel, The Small-Town Sea won the award for the best fiction title, judged by writer Kanish Tharoor. Journalist and researcher Akshaya Mukul, who won the award in 2015 for his book Gita Press and the Making of Hindu India, selected Ruskin Bond’s autobiography Lone Fox Dancing as the winning non-fiction title of the year. In recognition of a lifetime of work, short story writer, novelist and playwright Bolwar Mahammad Kunhi was announced as the winner of the Literary Achievement Award in Kannada, selected by writers S Siddalingiah and Chandan Gowda.

Proving that the multi-faceted Mrs Funnybones remains as popular as ever, Twinkle Khanna’s The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad was selected for the popular choice award through a public vote, beating romance favourites like Durjoy Datta and the always polarising Chetan Bhagat.

The writers will share a total purse of Rs 2 lakh and join past winners such as Perumal Murugan, Vinay Sitapati and Aatish Taseer.